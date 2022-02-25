Loss of business support due to DUP preventing budget agreement, says Sinn Fein MLA

Caoimhe Archibald refuses to say whether her party will target Economy Ministry post-election

A Sinn Fein MLA has blamed the DUP for preventing budget agreement that would have provided funding security for Invest NI and businesses depending on its financial support.

In an interview with the BBC, Caoimhe Archibald would not be drawn on whether her party plans to target the Economy Ministry following the Assembly election in May.

Board meeting minutes from December 15 confirmed the funding position. It had to pause issuing letters of offer that would increase commitments against next year’s budget, on the advice of the Department for the Economy.

It was hoped that would only last until the middle of January but the situation continues.

A 29-year-old company founder told the Belfast Telegraph it’s a “bit of a tragedy” that programmes from Invest NI which gave start-ups support and mentoring have been cancelled.

The economic development agency said it was not able to support a business case for new Propel and IgniteNI Accelerator schemes after a previous contract ran out last year.

During the week, Paul McElvaney, the founder of Derry company Learning Pool described it as a “humiliating position” for Invest NI to be in, according to the BBC.

Invest NI’s Chief Executive Kevin Holland also left unexpectedly in the middle of his tenure after only two years in the role.

Separately, an independent review of Invest NI is underway, headed by Sir Michael Lyons. He will conduct an independent assessment of Invest NI’s efficiency and effectiveness, as well as its capacity to strategically align with the Department’s 10X Economic Vision.

Invest NI was a “major beneficiary” of EU grants, the programme heard, and UK Government schemes currently are not making up the shortfall.

On the BBC Radio Ulster’s Inside Business programme, Sinn Fein MLA and Chair of the Economy Committee Caoimhe Archibald said Invest NI has been invited to attend the Economy Committee. Funding issues will be at the top of the agenda when representatives appear.

The East Derry MLA criticised the DUP for collapsing Stormont and preventing a three year budget from being agreed.

“A budget of course that would have seen much needed investment in health. All parties had talked about prioritising that, tackling waiting lists, funding our mental health and cancer services, recruiting doctors and nurses,” she told the BBC.

“And obviously also that budget would have provided Invest NI with the certainty to plan for the next three years, to support businesses. The DUP put its narrow electoral interests above all of that.”

She said Gordon Lyons and the DUP don’t want to talk about £100m in EU funding for the Department of the Economy’s core functions of the next three years which included Invest NI activities.

Asked if Sinn Fein would set its sights on the Department for the Economy ministry post-election Ms Archibald said that would be determined at a later date.

Speaking on the BBC earlier this week, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said as a result of the “failure” of the Finance Minister to bring forward a budget that could get support the department is not in a position of budget certainty for the next financial year.

“It isn’t a case that we’re not giving out grants, it isn’t the case that we’re not supporting businesses but because of the challenges that we’re facing Invest NI has to consider its priorities for this spending period.

“It is going to be in a bit more constrained financial position.”

Ms Archibald said she found his comments “bizarre” as the collapse of Stormont has prevented any opportunity to agree the budget which has impacted on investors.

Invest NI and the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons were unavailable to speak on the BBC show.

However, in a statement to the Belfast Telegraph this week Invest NI also said: “In response to the current budget position, we have been asked by our funding department to pause activity that would incur new financial commitments beyond March 2022.

“Whilst we await clarification on our potential 2022/23 budget allocation, we are currently unable to issue any new financial offers.”