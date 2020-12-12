Lost Lives co-author would oppose government rights bid

Rare: there are calls for the Lost Lives book to be made widely available

A co-author of Lost Lives, an out-of-print book which chronicles every death during the Troubles, has said he would oppose any plans by the Irish government to buy its publication rights because of fears the work would be politicised.

It's after the Irish Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said that the government would explore ways to ensure the book "remains available for the future".

Fine Gael Minister Colm Brophy suggested a project to ensure the book is available for years to come could involve a "collaborative effort" with the Northern Ireland Executive.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, former senator Ian Marshall said he wrote to the First and deputy First Ministers on Friday to ask them to get involved.

"I think Lost Lives would be a fantastic uncontentious legacy to the past, that all could respect. It would send out a really powerful message between Belfast and Dublin about acknowledging the past, reconciliation, cooperation, and working together.

"Furthermore, I took the Lost Lives film down to Leinster House for a screening to TD’s and Senators last year when I was in the Seanad. I invited Michael Hewitt and Dermot Lavery from Doubleband Films to introduce the film. Simon Coveney also spoke at the screening. The feedback was phenomenal," he said.

But Lost Lives co-author Brian Feeney told BBC News NI he fears it could become "contentious" and said he would be "very concerned" if the NI Executive or Irish government purchased the rights to the book.

"At the moment, and everyone says this, the book is not contentious, but if politicians got their hands on it it would be contentious," he said.

"I would be certain that there would be edits to the book."

Advocates for victims and survivors told the Belfast Telegraph they believe the landmark book should be freely available in schools, colleges and libraries.

Michael Gallagher, who lost his son Aidan in the 1998 Omagh bombing, said the suggestion is particularly poignant as more time passes after the Good Friday Agreement.

"25-year-olds now have little idea of the pain and suffering over those 30 years," said Mr Gallagher.

"I would not want the younger generation to relive the trauma, but for those lives lost to be remembered, and it does not matter what part of the community."

A spokesperson for the Wave Trauma Centre described it as a "huge, monumental work".

"For the families this is not the past, this is what they live with. The importance of this book is that it is a constant reminder, a huge acknowledgement for families to have their loved ones memorialised," he added.

A single copy of the book - by The Independent's David McKittrick, the late BBC journalist Seamus Kelters, historian and columnist Brian Feeney, former Belfast Telegraph political editor Chris Thornton, and author David McVea - was recently listed on Amazon, priced £525.

First published in 1999 and last reprinted in 2008, Lost Lives: The Stories of the Men, Women and Children who Died as a Result of the Northern Ireland Troubles is now so rare that the few copies in circulation sell for hundreds of pounds - a situation one of its authors has described as a disgrace.

But there are no plans for a reprint after the original publisher, Mainstream Publishing of Edinburgh, closed, and another that showed interest concluded a new version of the mammoth million-word hardback would not be feasible.