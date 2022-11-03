Lost wreckage of rare Royal Navy Dragonfly helicopter discovered in Lough Foyle

The wreckage and its parts marked out (Photo credit: DAERA)

Photo of a similar model Dragonfly in 1955 to the one found in the lough (Photo Credit: DAERA/Fleet Air Arms Officers Association)

Jonny McNee, DAERA Marine Plan team, photographing the rotor and rotor blades of the discovered Royal Navy Dragonfly helicopter.

The wreckage of a lost Royal Navy helicopter which crashed into Lough Foyle in 1958 has been unexpectedly identified following a coastal survey across Northern Ireland.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) completed their Topographic LiDAR & Orthophotography survey earlier this year, which identified man-made structures and features at risk of erosion and sea level rise.

During the work, the crash site of the Royal Navy Dragonfly vehicle was discovered through remnants of the aircraft’s structure spotted in aerial photos from the lough.

A further physical inspection of the site revealed the wreck of a very early form of helicopter, lying on its starboard side on the gravelly bank.

While parts of the wreck were badly impacted from the passage of time, archaeologists found the frame of the helicopter and its three rotor blades were mostly intact, with remnants of the ‘Royal Navy’ stencilling still discernible down the tail boom.

Later, experts from National Museum of the Royal Navy in Plymouth, the Fleet Air Arm Museum in Yeovilton and the Ulster Aviation Society, identified the aircraft as a 1955 Westland Dragonfly naval air-sea search and rescue helicopter, based at the Royal Naval Air Station Eglinton.

The helicopter had come down on 25 November 1958, during a recovery exercise.

DAERA said they would not be releasing the exact details of the crash site due to the dangerous surrounding environment, including soft sediment and a significant number of potentially live WW2 and post war ordnance surrounding the site.

The work done by the marine archaeologists is using data captured to to identify and assess archaeological and historical sites that lie around Northern Ireland’s coastline.

These can include historic wrecks, medieval fish-traps, monastic settlements, castles and fortifications, quays, slipways, and Industrial-era seaweed cultivation sites.

The research has so far identified over 150 new heritage sites, with 100 of these below the high tide mark and the remainder above.