Lough Erne: Man (34) charged in connection with ‘large altercation’ during Irish National Party conference

Police attend an incident in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen

One man has been charged after six people were injured during a “large altercation” at the luxury Lough Erne Resort, during a far-right conference organised by the Irish National Party.

Two people were treated at the scene for their injuries with a further four taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The PSNI’s Inspector Taylor said: "It was reported that a conference, which was being held in the area, had been disrupted by protestors and an altercation broke out.

"Officers attended and calm was restored a short time later. Two people were treated at the scene for their injuries with a further four taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time."

On Monday police confirmed that a 34-year-old man has been charged with affray, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The suspect is due to appear at Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday November 15.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service”.

Emergency services attended the Co Fermanagh resort – which hosted the 39th G8 summit in June 2013 – on Sunday afternoon, which is situated on the Lough Shore Road on the outskirts of Enniskillen.

A witness, who does not want to be named, said that the National Party was holding a conference in the luxury five-star golf resort, when a minibus full of people arrived and a large brawl took place.

"They said they were anti-fascists. One person got hit with a car, and I think potentially there were knives involved,” they claimed.

"One man’s hand was bleeding quite badly.”

The National Party was founded in 2016 by Cork man Justin Barrett, who was once a leader of Youth Defence, an extreme anti-abortion group prominent in the 1990s.

The group has no elected representatives.

It is staunchly anti-immigrant and had strong opposing views to the Covid vaccination and lockdown rules.

It was also included in a recent country report by the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, who claimed they are a ‘far-right hate and extremist group’.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 1.13pm following “reports of an incident on Lough Shore Road in Enniskillen involving a large number of people”.

The spokesperson added: “NIAS despatched two emergency crews and two ambulance officers to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, five patients were taken to South West Acute Hospital (in Enniskillen).

A PSNI spokesman said officers attended a report of a “large altercation”.

Guests said that they were unable to check into their rooms as a result of the incident.

The Lough Erne Resort, which Co Down golfing superstar Rory McIlroy was once an ambassador for, has declined to comment.