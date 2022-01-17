Loughgile security alert ends as PSNI says those responsible shown ‘blatant disregard’ for life

Emergency services on Sunday at the scene of a security alert in Loughguile village, Co Antrim. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Police have said a security alert in the Corkey Road area of Loughgile has ended.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said shortly after 8.50am on Sunday, police received and responded to a report that a device had been left in the Corkey Road area.

The object, which was located in the Tullyview area, was declared as a small, viable pipe bomb type device and was made safe by ammunition technical officers. It has since been taken away for further forensic examinations.

Police believe the device may have been left sometime between the evening of Saturday, into Sunday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This was a completely reckless act and those responsible have shown a blatant disregard for the lives of others. Their actions are reprehensible and are not supported by the local community.

"I am keen to thank local people for their support and patience as we worked to ensure the area was safe.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 459 of 16/01/22."

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.