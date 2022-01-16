Loughguile security alert condemned as ‘reckless and needless’

Emergency services at the scene of a security alert in Loughguile village, Co Antrim. It is understood a device has been found on a HGV. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The PSNI remain at the scene of a security alert in the Co Antrim village of Loughguile.

Police said cordons are currently in place around the Corkey Road area and the public has been asked to avoid the area.

It is understood a device has been located attached to an HGV in the area.

The incident has been condemned by local representatives, including the SDLP councillor Margaret Anne McKillop.

"I understand that police have erected cordons along the Corkey Road in Loughgiel as they deal with a security alert,” she said.

"This has obviously caused significant disruption for local people who just want to get on with their lives.

"The last thing anyone wants is the disruption that these alerts cause.

“I would urge people to avoid the area if possible and hope that police can make the area safe quickly to allow people to go about their business.”

Local DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said that he had spoken to senior police officers on Sunday morning.

"I trust it will soon be established all the circumstances regarding this particular incident," he said.

Mr Storey called it a "reckless and needless action".

"I would appeal to anyone with information to give it to the police so that those responsible can be brought before the courts," he said.

There are no further details at present.

The incident is ongoing and police have thanked the public for their patience.