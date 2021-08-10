Love Island: Feelings grow between Matthew MacNabb and Priya Gopaldas

Things were heating up between Matthew MacNabb and Priya Gopaldas in the Love Island villa as the pair shared a quick peck on the lips in Tuesday’s challenge.

Medical student Priya (23) joined the ITV2 show on Monday and chose Downpatrick man Matthew for a second date.

After admitting Teddy Soares, who is coupled up with Faye Winter, seemed quite “closed off” after their date, Priya said she found Matthew “really attractive”.

Matthew even told the boys it felt like Priya “was built” for him.

Marketing consultant Matthew made sure their first morning in the villa got off to the perfect start by sorting Priya out with a coffee before the pair worked out together in the gym.

“There is definitely some attraction there,” Priya told the diary room after their push up contest.

“I had to, like, shut my jaw, just like mouth open, just like admiring the piece of art that is his body.”

Matthew later told Priya her personality was “number one” and he couldn't speak highly enough of her.

Priya replied that she liked the relationship between the pair was “slow and steady”, but told the diary room Matthew was really “growing” on her.

However, Priya later admitted she expecting them to share a kiss in the near future.

It didn't take long as Matthew got a quick kiss during a pull up challenge where Priya was waiting at the top of the structure give him a quick peck.

“He’ll have to work harder for a real kiss,” she said after.