Love Island hunk Matthew MacNabb sent packing after new guy Brett wins Priya’s affections 

Shock as Northern Ireland man was left the single man at the fire

Northern Ireland Love Island hunk Matthew MacNabb was handed his bags and kicked out of the villa after finding himself in the middle of a love triangle.

Matthew and Priya had been growing close since the medical school student entered the villa earlier this week, and enjoyed a second date on Tuesday’s show.

The arrival of PhD student Brett Staniland in Wednesday's episode; however it heralded trouble in paradise for Matthew, leading to Priya to choose the new guy over the Co Down man.

At the end of the recoupling, Matthew was left as the single guy, meaning he is now out of the programme.

Earlier, Matthew and Priya had shared a kiss, with Priya revealing to the girls they had shared a “peck”, adding that she “wanted to take things slow”.

Moments later Brett chose Priya for a date, who told him: 'I'm very glad you picked me.”

She added: “I do feel like you need to have that connection. You need to be on the same level emotionally.

“I like someone who is intelligent and athletic. I usually go for confidence on the outside but a sweetheart on the inside.”

Brett replied: “My PhD is in exercise and physical activity and it's connected to cardiovascular diseases.”

Priya then asked him: “By the end of the year, you'll essentially be a doctor?”, to which Brett replied: “Fingers crossed.”

She then revealed that he is her “type – you’re very good-looking”, adding that she was taking things slowly with Matthew.

Love Island contestant Priya. Photo: ITV

Back at the villa, Priya told Chloe Burrows she is still keen to get to know Matthew, and doesn't want to make her decision “too quickly”.

In a confessional, after making a drink for Priya, Matthew admitted that he was eager, and more excited the more he gets to know her.

While they are relaxing in the garden, Faye Winter received a text and told the Islanders there will be a recoupling, with the girls choosing which boy they want to couple up with.

“The boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island,” she continued.

At the recoupling, Kaz, who was coupled up with Matthew, opted to choose Tyler.

Picking last, Priya said it was a difficult decision, adding: “Two incredible boys have shown interest… but I feel like with one of the boys conversation flows really easily.

"I’m really comfortable with him and it helps that I can stare into his eyes all day.”

She added: “The boy I’d like to couple up with is Brett.”

Following a group hug, Matthew was philosophical about the decision, insisting; “Life’s an adventure. There’s ups and downs. It’s a journey.”

A tearful Priya said the decision had been bittersweet, adding: “Matt is such a great guy… I hope I haven’t made a mistake.”