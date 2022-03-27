Love, laughter and tears... how NI’s famous faces celebrated ‘special mums’

Sunday wasn’t only the start of British Summertime, welcomed with bright sunshine and clear blue skies, it was Mother’s Day, a day for some of those in the limelight in Northern Ireland to turn that spotlight away from themselves and onto those who made them the people the are. Their mothers.

And mum was the word across social media as some of the faces took time to say thanks, share a special moment and send well wishes to mums across Northern Ireland.

Among them was Lord Mayor of Belfast, Kate Nicholl, who had a special message for her own mother.

The Alliance councillor and her mother Helen fled Zimbabwe for a new life in Northern Ireland, and she was one of those to show her thanks for the sacrifices made in starting a new life in a new country.

“Sending love to all mums and those who mother — but especially to those missing their mummies today. Endlessly grateful to my own who has sacrificed so much for me,” she said.

Former First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster never misses a Mother’s Day message and, true to form, she treated her mum Georgina Kelly to a day out.

“So pleased could take mum out for lunch today on Mothering Sunday,” she said, posting a photo.

And the politician who could well become the second female First Minister in Northern Ireland was celebrating her own motherhood.

Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill was happy to show off a tempting treat she had received of elaborately decorated cakes and buns

“It would be rude not to eat them all! Happy Mother’s Day,” she said. It is, after all, a day to enjoy.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie had been trawling through his old photo albums to select a favourite photo of his own mum.

“I love this picture of my mum — she looks like she is having the best time. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there. #ConstanceEverlynBeattie,” he wrote.

She may have had to work a shift on her BBC Radio Ulster show, but presenter Kerry McLean still had time for a message, thanking her daughter for a handmade gift.

“A gift from my 6 year old. I was so touched and told her I loved it and how special it was, to which she replied, ‘Yeah, we were told we all had to make them. Everyone’s was the same’.”

As always, it’s the effort and the thought that counts.

Her BBC colleague, presenter and weather forecaster Barra Best, went further, posting several photos of himself out and about with his mum accompanied by the message: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there, especially mine. Have a great day ladies!”

Last week Aodhan Connolly, head of the NI Retail Consortium, was thanking his parents, tongue-in-cheek style, after winning the St Patrick’s Day Irish Beard of the Year. But he had a special message for his mother on Sunday that will resonate with many sons across Northern Ireland:

“Happy Mothers’ Day to this absolute wee legend and candle lighter in chief!” he wrote. “Still the glue that holds our family together and some woman for one woman. I’m thinking of those who don’t have their mums today. Take care of yourselves today and you’ll be in our prayers.

Regular columnist and political commentator Alex Kane also had a poignant message to accompany a photo, showing mothers can come in all forms.

“Mother’s Day: and the wonderful Adelaide, who rescued this terrified, silent, desperate-to-be-loved child from an orphanage for no other reason than she thought she could help him. She did. She never gave up. What and who I am today is entirely her handiwork. My Mum. Her boy.”

Mothers mean so much to their children, and it seems especially so in Ireland.

There was another poignant message from the editor of The News Letter, Ben Lowry, whose mother died a few weeks ago.

“Mum once said that I always remembered Mother’s Day,” he said. “I take consolation from that, given that I had more than the odd shortcoming as a son over the decades.

“This is the first such Mothering Sunday without her. To those who still have one, savour the miracle of a mum!”