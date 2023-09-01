Loyal Orders mark sixth annual Orange Victims’ Day in Co Tyrone

Dungannon played host to the ceremony on Friday.

Deputy Grand Secretary Gillian McIntyre, Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland lays a wreath after the religious service. Pic: Graham Baalham-Curry

A commemoration to honour members of the Orange Order killed during the Troubles has marked its sixth year.

Leaders of the Loyal Orders came together in Co Tyrone on Friday, to mark the sixth annual Orange Victims’ Day.

Since 2018, when the inaugural Orange Victims’ Day was held, the Orange Institution formally remembers the 341 Orangemen and one Orangewoman murdered by terrorists during the Troubles on September 1.

The majority of Orange victims were murdered whilst serving as members of the security forces. The day will also serve to highlight the ongoing plight of the injured and bereaved, said organisers.

Representatives of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the Royal Black Institution, The Apprentice Boys of Derry, The Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, The Royal Arch Purple Chapter and the Independent Loyal Orange Institution took part in the ceremony hosted by The Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland in St. Anne’s Parish Church, Dungannon.

During the service, conducted by Rev. Bryan Martin, Grand Chaplain Sister Lilly Cornett read Psalm 29. an Act of Remembrance took place at the 8th Bn. UDR memorial in the church grounds.

Members taking part in the ceremony. Pic: Graham Baalham-Curry

Speaking after the service, Grand Mistress of the Association Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland, Sister Joan Beggs said: “It is an honour that the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland hosted the annual Orange Victims Day Remembrance Service.

“While we lost one member – Sister Heather Kerrigan - many of our Sisters lost close relatives and friends. We were delighted that Heather’s sister-in-law, Irene Kerrigan, could be with us for the event.

“We continue to offer our help and support for all those seeking justice for their lost loved ones.”

A meeting of the Loyal Order leaders was held after the Act of Remembrance.

Among the items discussed during the meeting were issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol/Windsor Framework, parading and museums.

A series of commemorative events will take place across Northern Ireland on Friday.

County, district and private lodges will be holding small events in their areas which commemorate murdered members within their locality.

The day also marks the 48th anniversary of an IRA attack on Tullyvallen Orange Hall in south Armagh, which claimed the lives of four Orangemen, with a fifth dying later as a result of his injuries.

It was the largest loss of life inflicted on the Orange Family from a single incident during the terrorist campaign.