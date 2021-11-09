Loyalist activist Joel Keys informed by PSNI of threat against him with use of firearms ‘not ruled out’

He told the Belfast Telegraph that police first arrived on his doorstep at 3am on Tuesday morning but no one answered.

They then returned at around 11.30am to his home in south Belfast to speak to Mr Keys and telling him that there was a threat issued against him, queried if he was planning on moving house before saying that the use of firearms “could not be ruled out” in the threat.

Mr Keys tweeted shortly after: “I just had two cops call to my house to inform me that they've received a threat against me and that 'the use of firearms cannot be ruled out'. What f*****g world do we live in.”

The 20-year-old told this newspaper: “They literally just said that there is a chance you might get shot, that’s it.

“They then asked if I planned on moving house, I asked was it necessary, and all they said was they didn’t know but they just needed to know what we were doing, and then they just gave me a booklet on How to Protect Yourself.”

He added that his family who he lives with, including his mother and younger brother and sister, have been put in danger.

“My mum is really stressing out, we now have to get new locks on our doors and to be honest I think it is a really cowardly thing to do,” said Joel.

“People have disagreed with me obviously in the past, but I’ve never actually received a direct threat like this.

“I’ve always been very clear that if anyone disagrees with me, I am more than happy to speak to them directly, it makes me very annoyed that someone wouldn’t come to me first.”

The unionist activist added that he isn’t aware of who may be making the threat.

“The problem is whoever has made the threat hasn’t told me what organisation they are from or what their problem is with me,” he said.

“I don’t believe anyone who is going to issue an anonymous threat will do anything really, but it is worrying.”

Read more Not yet born when Good Friday deal was signed, but Joel Keys young voice of loyalism sounds depressingly old

He added that he would be “surprised” if it was a loyalist threat made against him.

“If it was a loyalist threat, I would like to have thought I would have got a bit of warning beforehand, so I’m inclined to believe it’s not, I’d be confused if it was.”

Mr Keys appealed for anyone who has an issue with him to “email me or contact me and I can give them the chance to change my mind.”

Alliance politicians have reacted on Twitter to the treat and have said that it is “appalling”.

Stephen Farry MP said: “Appalling that Joel or indeed anyone should be under threat. All threats need to be lifted, and all paramilitaries must go.”

Newry, Mourne and Down District councillor, Andrew McMurray tweeted: “Heart and head goes out to young @JoelKeysNI. It’s difficult enough to work your ideas out, never mind in a fragmented society, with a history of violence, in the modern social media age, but to have two policeman call and deliver that information is appalling.”

The PSNI was contacted for comment.