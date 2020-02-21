Loyalist band barred from Belfast City Hall after foyer parade

A loyalist band has been barred from using Belfast City Hall after it was filmed parading in the building last year.

Govan Protestant Boys, from Glasgow, caused controversy when they were accused of playing "sectarian tunes" in the foyer of the building on October 12.

The band was attending a centenary dinner for the George Telford Memorial Orange Lodge, which is based at Clifton Street Orange Hall in north Belfast.

In the wake of the controvsery the lodge insisted the band was not asked to parade around the building, however they accepted they were ultimately responsible as it was their dinner.

At a meeting of Belfast City Council's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee on Friday, councillors were updated on an investigation into the incident carried out by council officers.

In addition to sanctioning Govan Protestant Boys, the George Telford Memorial Orange Lodge has also be banned from booking City Hall.

"Belfast City Council regrets that this incident occurred and has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting equality and good relations, and ensuring Council facilities are welcome and open to all," a council spokesperson said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"As a result of the investigation into breaches of City Hall’s terms and conditions of use, members have agreed to the recommendation to review the existing terms of conditions to ensure they are in line with council’s equality obligations.

"Members have also agreed to consider sanctions against groups who fail to comply with the terms of use of council facilities and banned George Telford Memorial Grand Lodge and Govan Protestant Boys from booking City Hall in the future."

When contacted by the Belfast Telegraph on Friday, a spokesperson for the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland said they would not be commenting on the matter.

In the wake of October's incident, the lodge wrote to the council to apologise and said it had launched its own internal investigation.

The letter said the centenary event had been planned for more than two years.

"We are therefore extremely disappointed that this important event in the lodge's history has been overshadowed as a result of a misunderstanding on the night concerning the band we had engaged as part of the night's entertainment and, in particular, where and when they could play," the letter read.

"We wish to make it clear that the decision to allow the band to play outside of the function room was made without the approval or prior knowledge of any lodge officer, County Grand Lodge officer or elected representative present at the function.

"The lodge, as the organiser of the function, however, accepts responsibility for this unfortunate incident and apologises for any offence it may have caused."