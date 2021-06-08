Loyalist calls on EU to stop ‘threatening’ Northern Ireland

The head of a body that represents the views of loyalist paramilitaries has called on the European Union to stop “threatening” the UK and Northern Ireland over Brexit checks.

David Campbell of the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) hit out at a warning from European Commission vice President Maros Sefcovic.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Sefcovic told the UK not to attempt any more unilateral action resulting in delays to Brexit checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

Earlier this year, the UK extended some grace periods on customs checks without seeking approval.

This has raised tensions ahead of another grace period ending next month which affects checks on chilled meats entering Northern Ireland, prompting fears of a so-called “sausage trade war”.

Ahead of a meeting to discuss simplifying the Northern Ireland protocol, MR Sefcovic said that the EU "will not be shy in reacting swiftly, firmly and resolutely to ensure that the UK abides by its international law obligations".

In a strongly worded statement, Mr Campbell said: “Maros Sefcovic needs to wind his neck in and stop threatening the United Kingdom Government and the people of Northern Ireland.”

He questioned when Mr Sefcovic would “finally get the message” that Northern Ireland would not tolerate a hard border along the Irish sea.

“Sefcovic comes from a country that thirty years ago witnessed people power overthrowing tyranny.

"If he wishes to see a repeat of the power that can be exercised by ordinary people who feel betrayed, isolated, and abused, then let him persist with this foolish imposition.

“He is the personification of all that is wrong with the European Union.”

Mr Campbell’s comments follow a recent controversy from the LCC, in which 19-year-old member Joel Keys was criticised for telling a Westminster committee that tensions over Brexit meant he was not prepared to take violence off the table.