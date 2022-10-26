Loyalist Communities Council chief criticises Sinn Fein’s call for joint British-Irish authority if Stormont should collapse

The chairman of a group that offers advice to loyalist paramilitaries has said any suggestion of joint authority “is tantamount to destroying not just our political process but our peace process”.

Loyalist Communities Council chair David Campbell was speaking after the leaders of Sinn Fein and Alliance had indicated that any return to direct rule would potentially involve a role for the Irish government.

Meanwhile, the British Irish Parliament Assembly (BIPA), which brings together lawmakers from the British and Irish parliaments, yesterday issued a report suggesting a closer east-west relationship. Mr Campbell said he had “urgently contacted the main loyalist groupings to appeal for calm and to resist this clear provocation from Sinn Fein” after leader Mary Lou McDonald said there would be no return to direct rule from London if devolution collapses.

She said that in the event of the Stormont collapsing completely, it would be replaced by a joint arrangement between the Irish and the British state.

Read more Government legacy bill risks breaches of human rights law, committee finds

Mr Campbell said: “Her comments are inflammatory and expose her inexperience of Northern Ireland and its recent past.

“To suggest that there must be some form of London-Dublin joint rule is tantamount to destroying not just our political process but our peace process.

“The Belfast Agreement determined that the Republic of Ireland would have no part of Strand One issues ie, the internal governance of Northern Ireland.

“This was approved by referenda not just in Northern Ireland but in the Republic as well.

“Sinn Fein must either respect the integrity of that Agreement or they must declare that their new leadership is departing from it.”

Alliance leader Mrs Long said last week that if devolution collapsed: “I think we will be talking about a form of direct rule that would involve Irish participation and not just directly from Westminster”.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said any attempt to enforce joint authority would be a “breach of the Good Friday Agreement” and “not acceptable”, adding: “The Ulster Unionist Party wants to see the restoration of devolved government at Stormont.”

Mr Beattie said the focus needs to be on “efforts on getting Stormont back up and running again so that locally elected politicians, with local knowledge and an understanding of this place and who are therefore best placed to make decisions affecting the lives of people here, can get on with that job. That is what Northern Ireland needs right now, not any talk of joint authority”.

The BIPA held its 62nd plenary sitting in Co Cavan this week.

A new report by its Sovereign Affairs Committee highlighted that, before Brexit, UK and Irish representatives met regularly at official and ministerial levels during EU proceedings.

It has now called on both governments to maximise the potential of other structures, established under the Good Friday Agreement, to find new ways to increase informal relations.

It said formal meetings of both parties through the British Irish Council and the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference should be “less episodic” and not only focused on crisis events.

The lawmakers said BIPA itself could also be further developed as a forum to address bilateral issues.​