Loyalist Communities Council condemns UDA feud and says drug cartels ‘are not loyalists’

Police at the scene of an arson attack in the Beechfield Drive area of Donaghadee on March 29th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

The Loyalist Communities Council has said it condemns the illegal peddling of drugs in communities and rejects the use of loyalist “flags of convenience” as a cover for criminal activity.

It comes after a spate of attacks linked to a feud between UDA gangs in north Down.

A spokesperson for the LCC said: “The LCC considers the recent feud in North Down and Strangford to be the work of competing drug cartels.

"They are not Loyalists. We urge everyone to reject their activity and in particular we ask parents to ensure their children are not being used to convey illegal substances.

“We remind the public of the commitments made in our Linenhall Library Declaration against criminality in February 2019. In particular that: 'Individuals who use criminality to serve their own interests at the expense of loyalist communities are an affront to the true principles of loyalism’.

“We look to the PSNI to do their job and remove this type of open criminality from our communities.”

Meanwhile, five people were expelled from Donaghadee by a group of men on Wednesday as a UDA feud continues in north Down, the Belfast Telegraph understands.

Men attended the houses in broad daylight and verbally told the occupants they had to leave the area or they will be attacked next, sources told this paper.

The flat attacked last night, belonged to one of the men who had already fled the area, and it is understood the attack was to “reinforce” the message delivered on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are now appealing for information following a report of a petrol bomb incident in Donaghadee.

It comes amid a spate of attacks which police have linked to a clash within the UDA in north Down.

Shortly before 9.50pm on Wednesday, March 29, officers received a report that a house in the Beechfield Drive area had been petrol bombed.

The fire was extinguished and there was no one in the property at the time.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Enquiries are continuing, and at this stage, it is believed that this incident is linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs in the Ards and North Down area.

"We are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area this evening and saw anything suspicious, or anyone who may have any information which may assist us with our enquiries, to call 101, quoting reference number 2055 of 29/03/23.”

Alternatively, the public can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org