Loyalist Communities Council slam Secretary of State for ‘ranting at unionists’ and hit back at threat of election

The umbrella group representing the views of the UDA, UVF and Red Hand Commando has slammed the Northern Ireland Secretary of State for “ranting at Unionists and threatening an election”.

The Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) chair David Campbell said Chris Heaton-Harris is “wrong” in what he described as “seeking to pressure the DUP” into returning to an Executive despite the lack of a solution on the protocol.

“Why is he not pressing the nationalist parties in Northern Ireland to back the Protocol Bill and restore the Belfast Agreement?” Mr Campbell said.

“Why is he not pressing the Irish Government to apologise for their deliberate mis-representation of that Agreement and Northern Ireland during the Brexit negotiations?

“My reading of the mood of the loyalist and unionist community is that if anything it has hardened and any fresh election will strengthen the DUP's mandate.

“Over the course of the past twenty-five years of implementation of the Belfast Agreement it has never been wise to call an election without prior agreement on the main issues of difference.

“This is no different. An election will further galvanise unionism around the DUP and nationalism around Sinn Fein.

“My advice to the Secretary of State is to dust down the emergency suspension legislation that Peter Mandelson and his successors used from 2000 onwards to provide for a re-setting of the existing Executive for periods of six weeks.

“This would be a better use of his time than ranting at Unionists and threatening an election of which we are not afraid.”

In response to the LCC, the Northern Ireland Office said the Secretary of State has been clear, if an Executive is not formed by October 28, the Government will come under a duty to call an election.

“The Government’s strong preference is to see an Executive formed and for the Stormont institutions to be up and running, delivering better outcomes for the people of Northern Ireland and the Secretary of State continues to engage with the Parties to urge them to restore the institutions,” an NIO spokesperson added.

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Heaton-Harris urged the DUP to reform powersharing at Stormont as an election deadline looms.

The Conservative MP said politicians in Northern Ireland have choices they can make to stop an election being called.

But he reiterated that there is a legal obligation on the UK Government to call an election if the Assembly is not formed by Friday.

It comes as Ireland's premier Micheal Martin called on the DUP to "honour" the mandate of the people of Northern Ireland by contributing to the restoration of the Stormont institutions.

On Saturday Mr Martin said it does not appear that devolved government at Stormont will be restored by Friday's deadline.

In response to the Irish premier, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “You can’t proceed with powersharing, if one community is not on board. It doesn’t work.

“I want to see fully functioning devolved government restored in Stormont but that can only happen when the Protocol is replaced by arrangements that unionists can support.”

Mr Heaton-Harris told Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday that if six months passes without powersharing being restored after an election then another election has to be called.

He added: "The Democratic Unionist Party have got an opportunity to come back in and it's really important actually, I think, that they do because there's so many domestic issues in Northern Ireland that would be helped by their re-entry into the executive.

"And they've got some really talented politicians themselves who can help solve those issues out.

"So there is a choice that people can make to stop their being an election.

The DUP is refusing to nominate ministers to form a new executive until the Westminster Government takes decisive action on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It argues that the post-Brexit arrangements hamper trade and place a border in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.