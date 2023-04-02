Loyalist feud: Car seized after Ards shopping centre attack burnt out outside PSNI station

A vehicle, which was seized in connection with a loyalist feud in north Down, has been set alight outside Dundonald PSNI station.

The BMW X5 jeep was seized by officers on Friday after police arrested four men following a disturbance at a shopping centre in Newtownards.

Images of the burnt out vehicle show damage caused to the BMW’s rear wheel and windows, which were smashed. Fire damage can also be seen around the petrol tank.

The damaged vehicle was seen parked just yards from the main entrance gates to the PSNI station on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said officers attended a report of a car which had “received damage to a rear wheel” around 4.50am on Sunday along the Upper Newtownards Road area of Dundonald.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, which is being treated as arson,” added the PSNI.

"Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 399 02/04/23.”

On Friday, police received reports that a man had been assaulted by a number of masked men in the shopping centre in the Circular Road area of Newtownards at around 3.30pm. It was also reported that they then left the area in a BMW vehicle.

After receiving the report, officers pursued the vehicle and located the car and four occupants in the Kemp Stones Road area just after 3.35pm.

Four men aged in their twenties and thirties, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault and public order offences.

A burnt BMW X5 outside Dundonald Police Station on Sunday. Photo by Kevin Scott. — © Kevin Scott

Speaking to the Sunday Life, the young man set upon by the loyalist gang at the shopping centre said he was targeted by members of the self-style Real UFF.

The man, who admitted he is a convicted criminal and insisted he was not a member of any paramilitary organisation, described the incident.

“They [the men] started with their lip, so I told them to come outside and went to walk to the exit,” he said.

“They both stood and didn’t know what to do, and my girlfriend pulled my arm and said, ‘Come on, they aren’t worth it’.

“They then went to the shopping centre door where they put their hoods and scarves up and used the phone to ring for more men.

“When the men arrived, we were nearly at the other exit, and they all ran right towards me. I went the opposite direction to try and get out the door and away from all the women and children.

“They got me and I grabbed one by the throat, [then] the other two came from the side and I was hit with one punch.

“Kids and a woman with a pram were in the middle of it. The kids were screaming.

“We stayed after they ran off to see if everyone was alright.

“I’m not bothered about what happened to me, just the fact that they will have traumatised these innocent women and children. Would these men like this round their children?”

The incident outside Dundonald Police Station is the latest in a number of attacks that have happened in Newtownards and north Down over the last fortnight, which are linked to an ongoing loyalist drug gangs feud.