Loyalist feud: Children escape injury as shots fired at house in Ards

Children have escaped injury after a number of shots were fired at a house in Newtownards.

Police believe the incident could be linked to a loyalist feud in the area.

At least two bullets were directed towards a property in the Stirling Avenue area of the town in the early hours of Thursday morning.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Extensive damage was caused to the door and front window of the property following the incident which happened at around 12.55am.

“There were four people in the house at the time of the shooting, including children,” he said.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported following what was a completely irresponsible and reckless attack which could have had extremely serious consequences.

“Everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence, and our enquiries are an early stage to determine who was involved and a motive.

“At present, however, we are potentially linking this report to an ongoing investigation into criminal activity linked to a loyalist feud between drugs gangs in North Down.”

Mr Westbury said paramilitaries “are not defenders of their communities” but “instead they are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain”.

He has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Stirling Avenue area on Thursday morning shortly before 1am, and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch,” DS Westbury added.

“You can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 64 of 20/07/23.”