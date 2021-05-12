Loyalist group holds meeting with Brexit minister and Secretary of State over issues with NI Protocol

A delegation from the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) met with Brexit minister Lord Frost and Secretary of State Brandon Lewis this week to discuss issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The LCC delegation included representatives of paramilitary groups.

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said reports of the meeting were “very concerning”.

The LCC is an umbrella group that represents loyalist paramilitaries.

In a statement it confirmed a small delegation of its members, led by chairman David Campbell, met with Lord Frost and Mr Lewis in Northern Ireland on Monday.

"The delegation emphasised the need for significant change to the NI Protocol to bring it back into consistency with the Belfast Agreement and to remove the clear change in the status of Northern Ireland that has occurred due to the imposition of the Protocol," the LCC said.

The protocol is part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement that has created a trade border down the Irish Sea by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods, and as a result it means EU customs rules are enforced at its ports.

"Members advised Lord Frost of the efforts they had to make to try and calm the wider unionist community and appealed to him to ensure that the Prime Minister honoured his commitments to seek, and if necessary unilaterally legislate, to reach an agreement on a workable alternative," the LCC said.

The group added that they are seeking a meeting with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic "to ensure that he understands how the Belfast Agreement has been breached by the Protocol".

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said the Government needs to clarify its position regarding the LCC.

"Such armed gangs [represented by the LCC] are involved in murder, extortion and drug dealing and were behind the recent disturbances which saw police officers injured, property damaged and people terrified in their own homes," he added.

Issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol were discussed during a meeting between the First and Deputy First Ministers and Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday.

Afterwards Arlene Foster, the First Minister, said: "The Prime Minister met the Deputy First Minister and myself remotely this afternoon where we discussed Covid-19 recovery and he outlined his plans for a Covid recovery summit with the devolved regions.

“We also received a briefing on Lord Frost’s plans to deal with the flawed Northern Ireland Protocol. Lord Frost was part of the call. It is clear the Protocol needs replaced to restore the free flow of goods from GB-NI.

“The Protocol is damaging both economically and constitutionally therefore whilst statements from the Government are welcome, we really need to see meaningful action.”

It comes after councillors raised concerns of further disorder in Belfast this summer due to political instability.

Back in April, successive nights of rioting in the city and other areas of Northern Ireland saw dozens of police officers injured.

The rioting was fuelled by a number of issues, including the tensions around the Protocol, perceptions in the unionist community of two-tier policing, and the decision not to prosecute those who attended the funeral of IRA man Bobby Storey.

During a meeting of Belfast City Council's (BCC) People and Communities Committee on Tuesday night, Green Party councillor Brian Smyth tabled a motion on the potential for more disorder.

The motion called on the council to ensure funding is made available to support youth engagement and for the council to support the formation of a NI Youth Assembly for it to recommend ways to address issues affecting young people.

"As the main political body of this city, we have a moral and ethical duty to do everything we can to protect our citizens, particularly those young people at risk of being manipulated into street violence, as well as our duty of care to front line council staff carrying out daily essential services," Mr Smyth said.

DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said he was glad the motion goes beyond simply condemning children.

"I've walked that route before. I didn't get involved in anything, but I have been there," he said.

"I've been in those situations, back during the flag protests I was still at the Belfast Boys’ Model School, I witness a lot of my friends going through the criminal justice system instead of going to university.

"Plenty of them could have ended up where I am now, plenty of them could have been doctors, lawyers — they could have been anything they wanted, they were smart kids. It breaks my heart... I'm extremely nervous for this summer."

Mr Pankhurst tabled an amendment referencing the tensions caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol, calling on the EU and British and Irish Governments to resolve the issue, however his amendment was defeated by a vote.

The original motion was passed, without a vote.