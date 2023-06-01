Loyalist murder victim’s dad seeks judicial review over appointment of head of Troubles legacy body

“How can the government appoint someone when its Legacy Bill hasn’t been passed?”

The father of a loyalist murder victim has launched legal action over the selection of a senior retired judge to head a new Troubles legacy body.

Raymond McCord claims the UK Government has unlawfully appointed Sir Declan Morgan, Northern Ireland’s former Lord Chief Justice, before a controversial Bill for dealing with the past is enacted.

He is seeking a judicial review of the decision that Sir Declan should take on the role Chief Commissioner of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

Mr McCord said: “How can the government appoint someone when its Legacy Bill hasn’t been passed? It’s just putting the cart before the horse.”

The ICRIR forms part of Government plans which could end criminal investigations and civil cases linked to the Troubles.

Immunity from prosecution would potentially be offered to those who cooperate with the truth recovery body.

The planned legislation, still going through Parliament, has been opposed by political parties in Northern Ireland, the Irish Government, human rights organisations and victims groups.

Mr McCord’s 22-year-old son Raymond Jr was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in November 1997.

The Belfast man has campaigned ever since for an inquest into the killing but fears it may be denied if the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is passed.

His lawyers contend that until the proposed legislation is enacted the ICRIR does not exist in law, with no basis for Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to take steps to appoint a Chief Commissioner.

Amid a factual dispute about whether a formal appointment has actually been made, the case has been listed for hearing at the High Court later this month.

A solicitor representing Mr McCord said he was distraught at the steps taken.

Ciaran O’Hare of McIvor Farrell claimed: “In a sentence, the Secretary of State has jumped the gun.”

Mr O’Hare added: “My client has been campaigning for an inquest into his son’s murder for almost 26 years.

“Now, like many other victims, he is extremely distressed that if the proposed legacy bill becomes law many inquests could be thwarted.”