Loyalist pair quizzed by police freed from custody

Two men aged 56 and 66 arrested by the PSNI Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Friday evening were released yesterday, the PSNI said

Two men aged 56 and 66 arrested by the PSNI Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Friday evening were released yesterday, the PSNI said.

The Sunday Life reported that UDA killer Mo Courtney had been questioned on suspicion of money laundering.

The 56-year-old West Belfast 'C Company' boss was taken into custody following searches of his home at Fernhill Heights on Friday night.

Another loyalist, Denis Cunningham (66), who was previously jailed for reading out a UFF terror statement while wearing glasses over his balaclava, was also detained.

A detective inspector said that police officers had also seized a car and a substantial sum of money.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said yesterday: "Two men aged 56 and 66 arrested by officers from PSNI Paramilitary Crime Task Force on the evening of Friday, September 27 have been released on bail pending further police enquiries."