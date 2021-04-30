Loyalist protest against Irish Sea border held in Coleraine

McAuley Multimedia 30 April 2021 A Loyaist protest gets under way in Coleraine on Friday evening

McAuley Multimedia 30 April 2021 A Loyaist protest gets under way in Coleraine on Friday evening

A crowd of loyalists have gathered in Coleraine to protest against the Irish Sea border on Friday evening.

Protesters can be seen gathered in the centre of the Co Londonderry town.

The PSNI can also be seen in attendance at the protest, however there has been no sign of any disturbances.

Images from Friday evening show people holding a banner which reads: “Loyalist Coleraine says ‘no’ to the Irish Sea border.”

The protest in Coleraine follows a similar loyalist protest held on Thursday evening in north Belfast.

Read more Police in attendance at north Belfast loyalist protest

The unionist commentator Jamie Bryson wrote online: “Another phenomenal turnout in loyalist Coleraine as protestors take to the streets to send a clear message that the violence-rewarding, pro-Nationalist, Union-wrecking Protocol will never be tolerated.

“It will be synonymous with incrementally growing societal difficulties.”

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the PSNI must take action against illegal loyalist parades.

“Sinn Fein will be raising the issue of illegal protests with the Chief Constable at the Policing Board, including tonight’s protest in Coleraine,” the east Derry MLA said.

“This was clearly an organised protest which saw hundreds of people on the streets and number of bands in a clear attempt to intimidate and raise tensions in the local community.

“In recent weeks we have seen a number of these reckless and irresponsible protests taking place and the dangerous escalation of tensions has been very alarming.

“I will be asking what evidence gathering the police engaged in and what action will be taken against the people involved.

“I am calling on all political leaders to call for an end to any illegal protests.

“The PSNI also has a responsibility to police in a proactive and preventative manner to keeps communities safe.”