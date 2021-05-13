Loyalist protest against NI Protocol held in Newtownabbey 

A loyalist protest has taken place in Rathcoole in Newtownabbey on Thursday evening.

The peaceful protest was held as part of ongoing opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Irish Sea-border, agreed as part of the UK-EU post-Brexit agreement.

Protesters, calling themselves the East Antrim Loyalist Coalition, also made reference to their anger over the fallout of the Bobby Storey funeral.

It is thought up to 500 people attended, some with flags and banners. Bands present played tunes as they walked from the Doagh Road to Newtownabbey Police Station.

A letter of protest was handed to police by a member of the local community, before protesters dispersed.

The letter, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, said the protest was to “register our extreme dissatisfaction with the ongoing methods of political two-tiered policing, which exists in our community.”

The letter went on to add that they wanted to “register our complete and absolute opposition to the treacherous Northern Ireland Protocol and the dilution of our citizenship within the United Kingdom.”

The PSNI have been contacted.

The protest in Newtownabbey follows similar loyalist anti-protocol protests that have taken place in recent weeks in Coleraine and north Belfast.