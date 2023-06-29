Loyalist protestors are to march on feud gangster Adrian Price’s bolthole in Newtownards

According to sources the protest could involve as many as 15 bands and hundreds of supporters from across Northern Ireland.

Forensic experts remove bottles of liquid believed to be petrol from the scene of an arson attack in Newtownards this week in which 25 cars and a trailer were damaged during the incident. The attack at car dealership in Ards is being linked to the UDA drugs feud in North Down

The Sunday World has reported hundreds of protestors will converge on the Weavers Grange area of the West Winds estate calling for the Price gang to finally get out for good.

Plans are being finalised for the parade to be staged in the days leading up to this year’s 12th of July celebrations with discussions ongoing involving a number of bands.

According to sources the protest could involve as many as 15 bands and hundreds of supporters from across Northern Ireland.

The organisers have said they are committed to a peaceful demonstration.

The net is finally closing in on Price despite the mobster’s continued defiance.

Read more Five men in court over loyalist feud-linked incident in Newtownards

And we can reveal Price’s son Ryan `Buster’ Johnson is on the run following revelations in the Sunday World that the PSNI had bugged a house in Weavers Grange and are planning further arrests on the back of recorded conversations which included death threats.

He is said to have “freaked out’’ when he discovered the house had been bugged.

Johnson is currently on bail facing charges of his alleged involvement in an assault on a man in Ards Shopping Centre in the opening days of the feud in April.

The Sunday World understands he cut off his electronic tag and fled his home and is believed to be hiding out in the Lisburn area.

“It’s only a matter of time before he is lifted,” said our source.

“He freaked out after the story in the Sunday World because of what was discussed and what would have been picked up by the listening devices.”

Ironically it was in the very house that was being monitored when he and a number of other gang members met to discuss the story.

Price, who fled Weavers Grange, after a series of attacks on houses and commercial property, is known to visit the cul-de-sac a couple of times a week, arriving with his pet dog who is walked by one of his lackeys.

PACEMAKER BELFAST The Westwinds estate, Newtownards.

It is understood around seven gang members remain in the area where they have little or no support.

The mass protest mirrors a similar campaign targeting then terror chief Johnny Adair in 2005.

Mainstream terror units from the across the country had planned to converge on the lower Shankill but the plan was abandoned after the UFF C Company commander and his supporters opted to quit and fled to Bolton before settling down in Scotland.

It is the latest in a series of developments in recent days.

The Sunday World also understands that concerned residents in Portaferry are planning a protest against the presence of a number of Price gang members who have set up in the Peninsula village.

The Price gang launched an attack on a van owned by a prominent businessman which was carried out by the Portaferry faction, headed by serial fraudster Carl McGookin who once lied about having cancer to swindle money and who has been behind a series of similar scams.

Footage circulating on social media purportedly shows him arriving at the scene of the attack.

He is now living just outside Portaferry. He was on the wrong end of a beating at hands of Dickie Barry’s North Down UDA unit two years ago after he fleeced a number of prominent loyalists in one of his moneymaking scams.

The attack was sanctioned at the time by South East Antrim (SEA) UDA which at the time had taken Price’s gang under its wing.

His involvement with Price has infuriated the SEA leadership who are contemplating becoming involved after coming under pressure from other loyalist factions who have pointed out it was SEA who created the `gang of parasites’ in the first place.

Security sources say the PSNI are keeping a close eye on convicted conman McGookin, and Barry’s faction is fully aware of his whereabouts and that of a close associate who was once a fisherman and a drug dealer for the UDA and who was expelled Barry’s mob.

Price, who is holed up in east Belfast, tried to set up shop in Seymour Hill on the outskirts of Dunmurry south of the city where Jackie McDonald’s South Belfast Brigade of the UDA reign supreme.

“He was told in no uncertain terms there was no room for him here,” said our source.

“He literally has nowhere to go.”

Dissent among gang members is also growing with a number now openly critical of their leader for “abandoning’’ when he ran away.

One prominent figure whose identity is known to the Sunday World, visited SEA drug dealer Willam `Duck’ McTaggart in the past few weeks,

Maghaberry where is serving a prison sentence for drug offences, and pleaded to be taken in by SEA.

“Duck is still running SEA’s drug operations from behind bars and is very much a commanding figure in SEA,” said our source.

“He told the guy there was no way back for him, you’ve made your bed, now lie in it.”