Loyalist protests over protocol resume with Enniskillen demo

Loyalist protests against the protocol are to resume this week with a demonstration in Co Fermanagh tomorrow.

Guest speakers at the Enniskillen protest will include Jamie Bryson and TUV leader Jim Allister.

The rally has been organised by a group calling itself Combined Loyalists Fermanagh.

It will take place at 7.30pm at Derrychara Link Road in the town.

Bryson and the MLA also shared a platform at an anti-protocol protest in Newtownards in June attended by Brexit campaigners Baroness Hoey and Ben Habib.

“The grassroots movement against the protocol must continue and it’s excellent to see that happening across Northern Ireland,” said the loyalist blogger.

“The protests belong to the people, and it is a credit to the unionists of the area that they have organised this event.

Speaker: Loyalist Jamie Bryson claims the Brexit protocol is ‘a grave injustice'. Credit: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

“Everyone is entitled to peaceful protest as and when they please, and it’s no surprise that many within the unionist community feel the need to do so given the grave injustice inflicted upon our community.”

The Parades Commission has been notified.

Previous demonstrations have not sought such permission, with a number currently under PSNI investigation.

Around 40 people in Belfast, Newtownards, Bangor and Ballymena have been written to by police and offered “the opportunity to take part in a voluntary interview” about their attendance at the illegal gatherings held earlier this year.

They have been informed that if they don’t attend then a file detailing their attendance, and including relevant video and photographic evidence, is expected to be sent to the Public Prosecution Service for consideration for action.

Loyalist demonstrations have taken place in Newtownards, Bangor, east Belfast and the Shankill Road.

There were also parades in Carrickfergus, Ballymena, Moygashel and Portadown.

Further rallies are now expected to take place, with demonstrations being planned to coincide with ‘Ulster Day’ on September 29, which marks the signing of the Ulster Covenant against Home Rule in 1912.

“As we head towards Ulster Day, I’d imagine more protests will take place, and certainly when we arrive at that poignant day in the unionist calendar I hope we will see a clear message being sent that this issue hasn’t gone away,” added Bryson.

“My message on Wednesday night will be simple.

“The Protestant, Unionist, Loyalist community is caught in the knot of the Belfast Agreement ‘process’.

“Rather than trying to pull the threads by working the system, it’s time to cut the knot and be done with it. It is the Assembly or the protocol, but it can never be both.”