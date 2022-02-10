Loyalist think tank says new research will challenge stereotypes

Moore Holmes talking at an anti Northern Protocol protest held at Portadown last June. Picture Colm O'Reilly Sunday Life

A loyalist think tank has launched a research project looking at attitudes towards areas such as policing, media and education within the loyalist community.

Let’s Talk Loyalism said the research will then form a series of reports which will be released over the next two years.

Moore Holmes of Let’s Talk Loyalism said: “I don’t know if something like this has ever been done before that focuses solely on the loyalist community, so while it’s really exciting and ambitious, it’s also a little bit daunting”.

The group says there will be eight key focus areas of research, education, the Northern Ireland Protocol, policing, culture and identity, media, paramilitarism, politics and housing.

The loyalist think tank says over the coming weeks it will approach various individuals requesting them to take part in “research conversations” and contribute to the report.

The project named ‘Missing Piece’ is also open to any interested person or group who wants to make individual submissions.

The first report on the Northern Ireland Protocol is expected to be published within weeks.

The group was set up in response to loyalist opposition to the NI Protocol. At the time they said it was to find a way for loyalists to come together to articulate views “with reason and persuasion, promote the advantages of NI being and remaining an integral part of the UK”.

They also said they wanted to challenge “outdated and inaccurate stereotypes about the loyalist community” and give a voice to younger loyalists who would usually avoid speaking out in public.

“For too long loyalism has been defined by those who do not even identify as loyalist,” the group said.

Mr Holmes said: “I really hope public figures, politicians and people from within our community are willing to engage.

“If you want good and authentic research, you need good engagement.

“Otherwise, you’re just repeating your own thoughts.

“Everyone at Let’s Talk Loyalism however sees the potential of what The Missing Piece Research Project could be. Hopefully others do as well and are willing to assist it.”

Stacey Graham, who is one of the founding members of Let’s Talk Loyalism, said: “This is the second serious research project Let’s Talk Loyalism have undertaken.

“We produced a Loyalist Engagement Survey last August which showed just how impactful and valuable detailed research into the loyalist community can be”.

A community activist from the Shankill area of Belfast, Ms Graham says the project is about listening to that community.

“This time we want to go a step further. The Missing Piece Research Project is an attempt to not just diagnose some of the challenges loyalism faces today, but develop a collective idea and strategy about how best we can overcome them.

“Hopefully, after listening to people within our community, experts, and various public figures, we can put into writing the overarching issues and make some community-led proposals that could make a difference.

“Our motto after all is “communicating loyalism, enabling change. Through the Missing Piece research project, we can try to do that,” she added.