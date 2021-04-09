Loyalist umbrella group LCC breaks silence to call for an end to unrest

A loyalist group has called for protests to be cancelled on Friday evening after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Lower North Belfast Concerned Residents, in an online post, said their call was "out of respect" to the Royal family.

It came as the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) has finally released a statement denying involvement in the unrest - after a week of order and unrest across Northern Ireland.

The organisation said none of its associated groups “have been involved either directly or indirectly in the violence witnessed in recent days”.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis challenged the LCC to publicly condemn the violence.

The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) previously held meetings with the group, during which the Brexit protocol and unionist reaction to it was discussed.

The loyalist umbrella group, which represents the views of the UDA, UVF and Red Hand Commando, later withdrew its support for the Good Friday Agreement amid mounting unionist anger over the protocol.

The statement from the LCC came amid growing pressure on the group from the Secretary of State and the NIO to condemn the violence.

“I would like to see them condemning what we have seen over the last few days,” Mr Lewis said.

“(They should) call on people to behave in a way that allows the political process to represent them and work with them and (allows) people to get involved in that.

“Words fail me for what goes through an adult’s mind to encourage a 13-year-old kid to behave that way.

“We have all got a duty to call that out, including the LCC.”

The Belfast Telegraph understands the various factions of the LCC failed to reach an agreement on a form of words following a meeting on Thursday morning.

The statement was finally released on Friday.

It said peaceful protest was a “fundamental human right” and added that any actions taken by the loyalist community “should be entirely peaceful”.

“We again place on record our absolute determination to remove the hard border between Northern Ireland and the rest of our country that has been imposed on us by the Northern Ireland Protocol,” it added.

“We have repeatedly urged HM Government, political leaders and institutions to take seriously our warnings of the dangerous consequences of imposing this hard border on us and the need for earnest dialogue to resolve matters. We reiterate that message now.

“To date, there has been a spectacular collective failure to understand properly the scale and nature of unionist and loyalist anger. Indeed there is a complete failure to understand loyalists as people and equal citizens.

“The LCC notes that the Prime Minister has called for dialogue to resolve political problems.

“The dialogue recommended by the Prime Minister must recognise that the basis on which the Irish government promoted its Brexit settlement was disingenuous and wrong and breached the core safeguards and guarantees contained within the Belfast Agreement.

“For Irish government ministers to use the threat of resumed violence as a negotiating tool was unforgivable.

“A new protocol must be negotiated that restores those key agreement safeguards.

“In practice, this means no hard border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, and no hard border on this island.

“In the coming days, we urge all unionists and loyalists to remain vigilant to the dangers of fake and anonymous social media accounts, and we urge our people not to get drawn into violent confrontations.

“The LCC is seeking an end to all violence and to solve the underlying concerns of the loyalist and unionist communities, whether that is due to the imposition of the protocol, or the clear feelings of inequality in how our communities our policed and how justice is administered.

“We are determined to ensure that these serous and legitimate political concerns felt across Unionism and Loyalism are not allowed to be framed in terms of criminality.”

The group added out of respect for the royal family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, it would be making no further public comment.

On Friday afternoon, Lower North Belfast Concerned Residents called for protests to be postponed.

It said: "In light of the recent passing of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, we ask that all planned protests in PUL areas tonight are postponed as an act of respect.

"Out of respect for our Queen Elizabeth II, we ask you to respect and acknowledge this call.

"In the days and weeks ahead our voices shall be heard and the injustices inflicted upon our communities shall be recognised and ratified.

"For now we ask you to show support and solidarity for our Queen in this time of personal sorrow."