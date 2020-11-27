Loyalists behind threat of Belfast Telegraph journalist 'enemies of democracy'

The Justice Minister has described those who issued a threat to a Belfast Telegraph journalist as the "enemies of freedom and democracy".

The breakaway South East Antrim UDA is being linked to the latest episode, following a spate of similar incidents earlier this year.

The intimidation was condemned by the editor-in-chief of the Belfast Telegraph and the Sunday Life, Eoin Brannigan.

Justice Minister Naomi Long also hit out at the incident.

"Journalistic freedom is vital in any democracy: those who oppose it are enemies of freedom and democracy," she said.

"There is no place for this kind of intimidation and threat in our community.

"It should be withdrawn and those behind it should feel the full force of the law."

Amnesty International called for the threat to be lifted immediately.

Northern Ireland programme director Patrick Corrigan, said: "Such threats are a disgusting attempt to intimidate journalists from doing their jobs and constitute an attack on freedom of the press. We send our solidarity to the journalist concerned.

"We have seen a sustained pattern of despicable threats against journalists from both loyalist and republican paramilitaries in recent years.

"For too long, such groups have been able to make such threats against the media in Northern Ireland with apparent impunity. That must end. We look to the authorities to hold those responsible to account."

Ulster Unionist justice spokesman Doug Beattie added: "This time, and not for the first time, they have issued a threat against a Belfast Telegraph journalist who was just doing their job.

"We as a society have a choice. We either stand up to the bullies, or we allow ourselves to be bullied. To rid these self-interested, money-grabbing criminals from our society, we must stand together, and I stand with the Belfast Telegraph journalist who has been threatened."

The National Union of Journalists also strongly condemned the threat.

A spokesman said it would not deter journalists from doing their work.