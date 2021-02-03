Loyalists deny threat to east Belfast community centre after UVF gathering

The scene in the Pitt Park area of east Belfast on Tuesday

A loyalist group has denied that an east Belfast community centre has been forced to close after a UVF gathering in the area on Tuesday.

The East Belfast Action for Community Transformation (ACT) Initiative said no threats had been issued against any group or individual.

On Wednesday the Ballymac Centre announced it would be closing its doors until further notice after threats were issued against staff and volunteers.

The community centre said services, including providing hot meals and food parcels to the elderly and local residents would have to stop, though this later resumed with help from other groups.

It comes after footage emerged of a masked gang patrolling the Pitt Park area on Tuesday evening. It is understood the incident was linked to an internal row within the UVF and the arrival of police prevented an attack on a home.

On Wednesday PSNI Belfast District Commander Simon Walls said police deployed resources to the area as soon as they became aware of the incident.

"We have launched an investigation and are reviewing evidence gathered at this time," Chief Superintendent Walls said.

"Police resources in the area have been increased and will be maintained for the coming days."

The East Belfast ACT Initiative said it was "aware of tensions in the area" and had "engaged with mediators and understand these tensions have arisen following two violent attacks on family homes by a small group of criminal agitators."

“A mother and her three children narrowly escaped injury in the first attack, and shortly thereafter a pensioners home was violently attacked by six thugs," a spokesperson for the loyalist group said.

“Our understanding is that members of the community reached out to loyalists as they were living in fear of further attacks. Steps have been taken to make clear that such anti social and intimidatory actions will not be acceptable in the community.

“We have established via mediators that there is no threats to any person and specifically there is no threat whatsoever to the Ballymac Centre."

The group stressed it was working to calm tensions in the area and nobody was under threat.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly said the PSNI had "serious questions to answer" about the incident on Tuesday evening.

“The PSNI attended the scene while the UVF mob were still roaming the community and made minimal efforts to intervene," the Policing Board member said.

“It has been reported that the mob were preparing to attack a home and instead of challenging those involved the PSNI merely shepherded the gang out of the area."

The North Belfast MLA alleged that a number of families had been forced out of their homes and had taken refuge at the Ballymac Centre

“The community centre, which provides services and meals to local residents, has now also been forced to close today following threats made towards staff," Mr Kelly said.

“Meaningful intervention and action from PSNI in the early stages of this UVF ‘show of strength’ could have prevented this escalation of events.

“The PSNI has serious questions to answer over its inadequate response to the initial incident in the Pitt Park area.

“Criminal gangs have no place in our society and I will call for urgent action to be taken by the PSNI in the upcoming Policing Board meeting to end the scourge of paramilitaries in communities.”

Chief Superintendent Walls asked anyone with information about the incident in Pitt Park or criminality in the area to come forward.

"I would appeal to them to contact the police immediately on 101 or alternatively information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," he said.