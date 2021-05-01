Loyalists stage further NI protocol protests in Belfast and Newtownabbey

Loyalists took to the streets of Belfast and Newtownabbey on Saturday in opposition to the Northern Ireland protocol.

Around 100 people took part in a band parade around the Rathcoole estate by the Cloughfern Young Conquerors, while a small crowd gathered outside Belfast City Hall.

The demonstrations followed a much larger one in Coleraine on Friday when a crowd of up to 500 carried banners reading ‘Loyalist Coleraine Says No to the Irish Sea Border’.

The protests began last month after the Public Prosecution Service announced it would not pursue charges relating to breaches of coronavirus regulations as the funeral of republican Bobby Storey.

While most have been peaceful some, notably those on Belfast’s Sandy Row, Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus, have descended into violence with more than 100 police officers injured.

Loyalists say the gatherings are also in response to the Northern Ireland protocol that has placed a customs border in the Irish Sea.

More are planned for the coming weeks with Baroness Hoey telling the House of Lords the participants feel “betrayed”.

She said: “Every night now across the province there are dozens of mostly peaceful protests with people feeling ignored and betrayed.

“They are not reported, of course, because they are not violent and this direct action is going to increase over the next few months.

“The worry in many communities is that there is a feeling that the only way to advance political objectives is with the threat of violence – just like the threat of IRA bombs was used by Taoiseach Varadkar which led to the NI protocol.”

Sinn Fein has described the loyalist protests as illegal and called on the PSNI to take action.

MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: “Sinn Féin will be raising the issue of illegal protests with the Chief Constable at the Policing Board, including the protest in Coleraine.

“This was clearly an organised protest which saw hundreds of people on the streets and number of bands in a clear attempt to intimidate and raise tensions in the local community.

“In recent weeks we have seen a number of these reckless and irresponsible protests taking place and the dangerous escalation of tensions has been very alarming. I will be asking what evidence gathering the police engaged in and what action will be taken against the people involved.”