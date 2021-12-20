Loyalists unveil centenary stone at Stormont

TUV east Belfast candidate John Ross with the centenary stone placed in the grounds of Stormont. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

A group of loyalists unveiled their own Northern Ireland century stone at Stormont.

People were invited to attend the unofficial ceremony through posts on social media claiming the event was “facilitated by Restore UK”.

A block of granite was placed close to the statue of Carson. Around 20 to 30 people attended and they were invited to lay their own stones at the statue.

A plaque included St Patrick’s Cross with the Red Hand of Ulster along with a James Craig quote.

“Let no man ever think for a moment that I will not stand to the very death if it is necessary in the interests of Ulster and of the Ulster people,” it read.

“For God and Ulster,” it ended.

Guest speakers talked of their dissatisfaction with the DUP and how the NI Protocol had to be removed. The TUV’s John Ross was among those to have attended the event.

Earlier this year a joint unionist proposal to pay for and place a stone in the grounds of Stormont was “vetoed” by Sinn Fein. The party said it “reflected one political perspective”.

It is not thought permission was granted for the placement of the stone.

The Assembly was contacted for comment, but did not respond last night.