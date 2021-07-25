Lu Na McKinney: Murder and betrayal on the lonely waters of Lough Erne
Stephen McKinney had grown bored of his wife Lu Na and wanted out of his 14-year marriage so he decided to kill her on a family boating holiday
Rodney Edwards
As Lu Na McKinney’s lifeless body lay floating in the calm waters of Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh on a cold April night in 2017 her killer husband Stephen thought he had covered his tracks by claiming she had fallen in after checking the mooring ropes of the boat they had hired.