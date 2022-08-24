LucidTalk poll: Teachers and parents key to stamping out bigotry, says UUP’s John Kyle

A Belfast councillor and GP believes education and youth work is the key to weeding out the roots of bigotry among young people in Northern Ireland.

However, former PUP leader Dr John Kyle — who joined the Ulster Unionist Party earlier this year — also urged people to carefully reflect on the results of a recent LucidTalk poll.

He said the statistics — which revealed that three quarters of young nationalist voters agree with Michelle O’Neill that there was no alternative to IRA violence — are not as bleak as many first thought.

“The fact that so many young people identify as Northern Irish is very positive,” Dr Kyle said.

“That’s something we need to build on because it moves us away from polarised positions and that is something young people are gravitating to naturally.

“We need to find a way to express our Northern Irishness that doesn’t exclude people.”

The east Belfast-based doctor stressed that the survey only quizzed those already firmly entrenched in their political tribe.

“You are just looking at voters who vote for nationalist and unionist parties,” Dr Kyle said.

“But many people have moved to Alliance or the Green party — towards the centre ground.”

Despite his optimistic outlook the politician did admit there are reasons to be concerned — mainly the fact that none of those with entrenched views who fall into the 18-24 age bracket of the poll results experienced the Troubles.

“They do not and cannot appreciate the darkness of those days,” Dr Kyle added.

“They did not experience the extent of suffering and grief that we inflicted upon each other.

“They have been deceived by a romantic version of the past that whitewashes away that suffering.

“Sinn Fein has been very successful in a war of disinformation.”

The elected representative said schools, youth workers and parents all have a role to play in ensuring that “old ideas which gave rise to violence” are stamped out.

“We need to help people appreciate the evil of political violence and the importance of non-violent protest,” Dr Kyle added.

“Leaders like John Hume, Martin Luther King and Ghandi should form the backbone of the school curriculum.

“Political violence will not lead to permanent peace — that concept needs to be seamlessly woven into the system.

“Violence is just an extreme form of bigotry, we all accept bigotry is wrong, so how can violence not be?”

Dr Kyle conceded drawing up a curriculum which interprets the past will require great sensitivity, and warned the complexities around inter-generational trauma is part of the unfinished work of the past.

“We would be naive to believe that the return of violence is impossible,” he said.

“Human nature is such that if conditions are right, violence can occur.

“It’s true for any community and happens all over the world and we need to be aware of that danger. We have been too complacent in thinking that the sectarian roots of the violence have been dealt with when clearly they haven’t.”