Lucky pets count blessings at Belfast Cathedral service for dogs and cats

Cathedral service for dogs and cats takes place outside due to Covid-19

Proud pouch: Dean of Belfast, Stephen Forde blesses Julie Coulter’s dog Connie during the Cathedral Blessing of the Pets at St Anne’s Cathedral that coincides with St Francis of Assisi Day

It was raining cats and dogs at Belfast Cathedral yesterday as the annual pet blessing ceremony was moved outside.

The sight of holy hounds and Christian cats, with some more exotic specimens in the mix, have become a much anticipated part of the Cathedral's calendar.

This year, Covid-19 restrictions saw the service moved outside for what was called 'Pets on the Steps'.

A slightly smaller crowd of around 20 pet owners braved the weather for a chance to show their thanks for their four legged pals with the Dean of Belfast Stephen Forde and Dean's Vicar, the Rev Canon Mark Niblock.

Among them was Julie Coulter who brought her dog Connie in an eye-catching rainbow coat for the occasion.

Coinciding with St Francis of Assisi Day, the patron saint of pets, the first Blessing of the Pets' Service at Belfast Cathedral was held in 2017.

Keeping safety as a priority, visitors arriving with their pets were encouraged to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings even though proceedings were outdoors.

Attending with her Lhaso Apso dog Georgie was Jo Crossley, owner of the Dog Friendly NI page.

"It was so nice to still have something in place of the normal service," she said.

"I always love the Pet Service, I think it's the most well attended event of the year after Christmas.

"It may have been socially distanced but it was still lovely to get out."

Asked why the service continues to be such a draw, she said: "The Cathedral is such a super building to go into and the staff are all very welcoming.

"I think it's lovely that an organisation such as a religious church allows you to bring your pets inside. The diverse range of events that the Cathedral holds each year and it's just an amazing way to celebrate pets being part of the family."

With many across Northern Ireland finding themselves cut off from family, friends and work colleagues this year, she said the mental health benefit provided by pets was more important than ever.

"The positive impact of having a pet in the home as a companion is really vital, it's another heartbeat. So many have been isolated from friends and family during lockdown.

"So those pets have been so important to everyone during lockdown and it was lovely to have an event to celebrate that."

Speaking ahead of the service, Dean Forde commented: "Although we cannot have our annual Pets' Service this year, due to the Covid restrictions, we still want to recognise how significant people's pets have been to them, particularly during the months of lockdown.

"We hope by welcoming people and their pets on the steps of the Cathedral for this simple blessing, we are able to offer members of the public an alternative to our extremely successful Pets' Service."

He added: "This opportunity for thanksgiving and blessing celebrates the importance of pets and working animals in the lives of so many people in these very difficult times."

Already looking forward to a chance to bring their pets inside next year, some pet owners took to social media to show their support.

One woman commented: "Sad to miss this - paws crossed things will be better next year. God Bless."