Lucky to be alive: Fire in roof of house could have killed me, says grandmum

Blaze: The woman inspects damage to the house after the fire

A Co Fermanagh grandmother says she is lucky to be alive after an overnight fire at her home.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, was alerted to the blaze at her home in the Drumgallon Road area of Enniskillen shortly after 8.50pm on Wednesday evening.

She had been watching television, unaware that a fire had erupted in the roof above her en-suite bathroom.

"I was just sitting there and then suddenly the electricity went off," she explained.

"Then I heard a commotion outside and this guy shouted to me to get out as the house was on fire.

"Of course I dashed up the stairs to check and heard the crackling noise.

"I ran out at the back and saw the sparks up above the eves of the house and smoke coming out of the roof," she added.

Police and seven Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) crews from Enniskillen, Irvinestown, Lisnaskea and Portadown attended the scene.

It's believed the fire was started due to an electrical fault.

The woman's rented house and the neighbouring property, which was only vacated the previous day, have been left severely damaged.

"I haven't seen the house next door but I'm told the ceilings are down there too," she added.

"I know I'm lucky that this didn't happen during the night when I was asleep.

"I'm now staying with my sister for a few nights but I'm pretty much homeless until something else is arranged."

A spokeswoman for the NIFRS said: "Firefighters were called to a fire in the roof spaces of two properties in Drumgallon Court.

"Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets and two ladder jets to extinguish the fire.

"The incident was dealt with by 12.35am on Wednesday and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation."