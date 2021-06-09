Lunney attackers ‘planned his kidnapping weeks in advance’

Tortured businessman told gardai captors ‘knew stuff about his family’, court hears

Gardai investigating the abduction of Kevin Lunney suspected the operation had been planned weeks in advance, the Special Criminal Court in Dublin has heard.

Officers sought phone records dating back months before the attack as they were aware there had been “ongoing issues” at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) for some time and Mr Lunney (52) told them his captors “knew stuff about his family.”

Evidence continued yesterday in the non-jury trial of four men charged over Mr Lunney’s kidnapping and torture in September 2019.

The QIH director was bundled into a car outside his Co Fermanagh home and taken to a container where his captors broke his leg, slashed his face with a knife and doused his wounds in bleach while ordering him to resign from the company.

They also carved “QIH” into his chest with the knife and told him it was so he would “remember” before dumping him on a roadside in Co Cavan, the court has heard.

Darren Redmond (27), of Caledon Road; Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, both in East Wall, Dublin; and a man ‘YZ’ (40), who cannot legally be named, are all alleged to have been directly involved in the attack.

Luke O’Reilly, from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, allegedly provided “material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences”.

They all face the same charges of false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on September 17, 2019, which they deny.

Phone record evidence was challenged by defence barristers yesterday in a voir dire, or trial within a trial.

Gardai were cross-examined over the procedures they used to apply for warrants to obtain call data on a number of phones in the case.

In her evidence, detective sergeant Sharon Walsh said applications for phone records “in the normal fashion” — through security and intelligence — had been suspended by gardai.

This followed a Dublin High Court decision on data retention following a case taken by convicted murderer Graham Dwyer.

Garda Sergeant Lisa Murray said, in relation to Mr Redmond, that she made an application for a warrant to search a phone provider for all call data in relation to an 087 phone number for dates between June 1, 2019, and November 21, 2019.

She obtained the warrant from a district court and went to Meteor in Citywest, where the information was provided.

Michael Bowman SC, for Darren Redmond, said there was an issue being taken in relation to this evidence.

Sgt Murray said Mr Redmond had provided the phone number to the PSNI in 2019.

Mr Bowman asked why the start date of June 1 had been chosen.

“I was aware there were ongoing issues at QIH. It had been ongoing for some time. Mr Lunney had said they knew stuff about his family and we suspected it [the kidnapping] had been planned,” Sgt Murray said.

“We suspected it was a planned operation.”

She agreed, however, that June 1 would have been an arbitrary date for a start point.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Hunt, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.