Lurgan loyalist group snubs Doug Beattie’s request to meet over anti-protocol rally row

Anti-protocol protest posters with UUP leader Doug Beattie's name have appeared in Lurgan advertising the rally on April 8. However, Mr Beattie has since refused to take part. Credit: Belfast Telegraph

A group of loyalists responsible for organising anti-protocol protests have snubbed a meeting with the Ulster Unionist Party’s Doug Beattie following a request the leader made to the organisation.

In their response to the offer, which was originally issued by the leader on Wednesday, the Lurgan United Unionists group claimed it would be “inappropriate” to meet with Mr Beattie in private, citing the politician’s refusal to “engage with his constituents and fellow unionists on a matter of the utmost importance”.

The group – who describe themselves as a grassroots movement comprising local loyalists from several groups including the Orange Order and Royal Black Institution, the Apprentice Boys of Derry and several marching bands - referred to the UUP’s decision to no longer take part in anti-protocol rallies and previously accused him of “isolating” himself from unionists.

They also hit out at comments Mr Beattie made suggesting the rallies were raising the “temperature” in Northern Ireland, demanding he make a “public apology” for the remarks and suggesting he had “blackened the name” of loyalists.

The latest statement issued by Lurgan United Unionists was signed by David Martin, District Master at Lurgan District No. 6 and Roy Ferguson, the president of the Apprentice Boys of Derry and who previously unsuccessfully stood as a candidate for the TUV in Upper Bann in the 2016 and 2017 Assembly Elections.

Denying anti-protocol rallies had been responsible for “inciting violence”, the loyalist group also branded the comments by the UUP leader as an “egregious slur”

Mr Beattie had been due to speak at an event organised by the group within his own Lurgan constituency on Friday, April 8.

However, he said his party would no longer participate in the rallies over fears they are raising tensions across Northern Ireland.

Following his announcement, a concrete block was thrown at the window of his constituency office in Portadown.

In a previous statement in relation to the Lurgan United Unionist group, the UUP has reiterated it “respects the right of anyone to protest in a lawful and peaceful manner” but added that the party was no longer taking part in the events due to “rising tensions and in light of some of the rhetoric that has been used”.

They added that “calm heads are needed now”.

Despite rebuffing the UUP’s offer of a meeting, the group claimed it would be “inappropriate and unnecessary for Lurgan United Unionists to engage in a private forum with Mr Beattie”.

“We would challenge Mr Beattie, if he wants to see the destruction of the protocol and he is prepared to meet in private, why is he not prepared to stand publicly with us and the wider unionist community?” their statement added.

“The suspicion must surely be that such an image is not one Mr Beattie feels will play well with those whom he seeks to court in Alliance and the SDLP.

“We offered Mr Beattie the opportunity to stand with us, he has declined and we therefore move on to fight whatever battles lie ahead to defend our place within the Union.

“It would also be remiss of us not to remind Mr Beattie that the wider Unionist community awaits a clear and public apology following his recent comments suggesting that protest rallies were harnessing anger and that those who organised, attended and addressed such were somehow guilty of increasing tension and inciting violence.

“Whether intentional or not Mr Beattie has besmirched and blackened the name of all loyal, law abiding Ulstermen who have peacefully protested against the protocol.

“Mr Beattie’s comments are not only an egregious slur but they are also wholly untrue. All protest rallies have been peaceful and dignified and no speaker has ever called for anything other than peaceful and political action.

“In fact far from inciting violence the protest parades have acted as a rallying point to energise and unite unionism in a way not seen for many years.”

An Ulster Unionist spokesperson said the party “did not wish to add to its previous statement”.