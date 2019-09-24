Lurgan man arrested over £17,500 drug seizure

The drugs were seized following a search in the River Glade Manor area of Lurgan. Credit: Google

A man has been arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of £17,500 were seized in Lurgan last week.

Herbal cannabis and cannabis resin was recovered during the search of a house in the River Glade Manor area of the town on September 16.

PSNI Sergeant Kearney said: “Following a search of a property in the area last week, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

"The man has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

“I would urge anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal drugs to get in touch with police on 101."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.