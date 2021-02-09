Lurgan man ordered to pay compensation to elderly couple he 'took advantage' of carrying out substandard home repairs

Damian McCaughley was fined a total of £1,000 and ordered to pay £1,700 compensation to the victims

A Lurgan trader has been fined and ordered to pay compensation to an elderly couple he "took advantage of" by carrying out substandard work at their Belfast home.

Damian McCaughley (32), of Princess Street in Lurgan, pleaded guilty to carrying out substandard work at the property, providing false business addresses on paperwork and failing to honour a 10-year guarantee for the work.

In a case brought by the Department for the Economy’s Trading Standards Service (TSS), Mr McCaughley pleaded guilty to a total of four charges under The Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

In June 2018, he 'cold called' the home of pensioner couple in Belfast and offered to carry out work on their home and driveway.

Mr McCaughley gave the couple a flying bearing the name 'Northern Contractors', which show the kind of work he could undertake.

The elderly couple agreed to the trader carrying out repairs to their driveway and re-plastering an external wall.

After the work was completed, the customer paid Mr McCaughley £1,700 and was given a receipt stating that the work would be covered by a 10-year guarantee.

Within days of the work being completed, however, the customer noticed that the plaster on the wall had started to crack and he rang the trader to report the problems.

Mr McCaughley came out to the house and promised to return a few days later to fix the wall, but never did.

The elderly couple wrote a complaint letter to the business address provided on the flyer, which was returned undelivered as the address was false. This prevented the complainant from pursuing any legal redress against Mr McCaughley.

The trader was on Tuesday fined a total of £1,000 and ordered to pay £1,700 compensation to the victims at Laganside Magistrates’ Court.

Alison Gilchrist of the Trading Standards Service said Mr McCaughley "took advantage" of the elderly couple.

"He ‘cold called’ at their home, gave a false business address, did not provide cancellation rights and then completed work to a poor standard which he was unwilling to put right," she said.

“Consumers should be careful and take their time before deciding to get work done to their home. Recommendation from friends and neighbours is always a better way of finding a reputable trader rather than engaging someone who calls unexpectedly to your home.

"Consumers should be wary of responding to flyers, no matter how professional they look. In many cases, they contain false information leaving the doorstep trader difficult to trace when something goes wrong."

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of a rogue doorstep trader has been urged to contact Consumerline on 0300 123 6262.