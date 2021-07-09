Lurgan man Patrick Boyle shot dead in Liverpool expecting third child, mourners told

Lurgan native (26) murdered in Liverpool had so much to live for, says parish priest

Mourners at the funeral of a young Lurgan man who was murdered in Liverpool heard he was expecting his third child with his girlfriend.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Boyle was killed in Huyton in the English city on Thursday, July 1.

Shortly after 5.55pm, emergency services were called to the Newway area, following reports that a man had been shot twice in the chest in the street.

He was later formally identified as the 26-year-old, who had been living in Liverpool.

Mr Boyle was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Family and friends gathered for his funeral on Friday morning at St Peter’s Church in Lurgan.

Parish priest Canon Liam Stevenson told mourners that the father-of-two had died as a result of “frightful violence which robbed Patrick of his life and his future”.

“He had so much to live for in the future. There were so many possibilities in his life and so many potential dreams to be realised. But all this was cut short so abruptly and so violently on Thursday 1st of July. So what July will have in future years for this family, is a July full of past memories,” Canon Stevenson said.

“There were sad occasions in Patrick’s life and of course there were many happy and pleasant memories also. He met his girlfriend Ashleigh and they were happy together. He loved his children Amelia-Rose and Clay, aged only seven and one-and-a-half respectively.

“He had a great hobby of sitting on the beach looking west towards Ireland and watching the sunset with his dog, Nash.

Final journey: The funeral for Lurgan man Patrick Boyle who died in Liverpool

“Another hobby was mountain climbing, discovering waterfalls and enjoying swimming in that fresh water,” the priest added.

“He was also happy living with Ashleigh who was working as a nurse in the Royal Hospital in Liverpool.

“On the day he was murdered, he went to visit friends and on his way home he texted Ashleigh to say he was on the way home.

“Sadly he never made home due to his appalling, dreadful murder at the young age of 26.

“Today we lay to rest a young man — a father, a boyfriend, a son and grandson, a nephew, an uncle and a grand nephew, a cousin and a good friend of many.”

Mr Boyle’s sister Shauneen also spoke at the end of the Requiem Mass in tribute to her “beautiful baby brother”.

She said: “You were a big teddy bear and a friend full of hope. You gave great big hugs. You were a father of two, Amelia and Clay and a baby on the way.

“You had a girlfriend Ashleigh and you talked so fondly of her and loved her dearly. You were happy and in the last few months of your life your eyes were filled with joy.

“You once told me your happy place was looking up at the sky. Now I know why. You are looking down on us now, all the family and friends you loved and who loved you deeply.

“Someone told me the other day God needed an angel. Well wee man, I think you make a good angel. You are our angel now. There will always be a space in our hearts with your name on it. I will always remember all the crazy, mad times we had when we were kids,” she added.

“We will never forget you, wee man. We love you. Never forget your children. You will be remembered always. You are loved so, so much. It is hard to believe you are gone. You made a great son and the best wee brother.

“I told you not that long ago I was so proud of you. I was always proud of you. I promise to bring your kids with the help of Ashleigh to remember the fun-loving, kind person you were, to all the places you loved.

“Rest in peace little man. You will always be my baby brother. Miss you every single day. There is nothing that will take my memories away from me. It is not goodbye, it is see you one day.”

Mr Boyle was laid to rest afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery. Merseyside Police are continuing to investigate Mr Boyle’s death with house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries having been carried out.