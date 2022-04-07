Lurgan mum diagnosed with cancer in A&E told she only had ‘hours to live’

More than a quarter of cancers in Northern Ireland are being diagnosed in hospital emergency departments, according to Cancer Research UK. (Photo credit: PA)

A woman from Co Armagh has said she is lucky to be alive after being diagnosed with leukaemia in an emergency department and was told she had “several hours to live”.

Speaking to BBC News NI, Clare Crossey (35) said a GP from her local health centre had initially told her she was being overly anxious, after she contacted the facility to raise concerns about developing rashes and bruising.

The Lurgan mum-of-two said she had panicked, fearing she may have leukaemia after looking up her symptoms online.

"I had a feeling that things weren't right," she continued. "The doctor did not agree with my suspicions as they passed me the number of the Samaritans helpline, a prescription for beta blockers and told me to wait a week for blood tests."

After becoming increasingly unwell and tired, with bleeding gums and a swollen thigh, she finally went to her hospital’s emergency department in February 2018, where she was diagnosed that same day with acute myeloid leukaemia.

"The blood cancer was 85% through my body,” Ms Crossey added.

She said the A&E consultant told her and her parents: “We think you have leukaemia, we just don’t know what type. We’ll do a biopsy tomorrow and we’re starting you on chemo tablets straight away.”

The doctor also told the former care worker that had she not gone to A&E when she did, and had waited for her blood tests to come back from the GP, she wouldn’t be here today.

"I had only several hours to live whenever I came into the hospital. That’s why I’ve always said, even to my mum, my sister, anybody, if you’re ever feeling unwell in any shape or form, even if it’s a sore finger or toe, go with your gut and keep ringing the doctors, or go to A&E.

"Whatever it takes, don’t think that you’re a burden, don’t let it go, it could save your life. You might think it’s not important, but it could be sinister, it could be life-changing.”

Clare’s story follows a new global study from Cancer Research UK which has found that more than a quarter of cancers in Northern Ireland are being diagnosed in hospital emergency departments.

The report, which is the first of its kind, looked at 857,068 cases diagnosed between 2012 and 2017 in six countries, including Australia, Denmark and the UK. It has been published in The Lancet Oncology, and was supported by NI Cancer Registry at Queen's University Belfast.

Ms Crossey is currently cancer-free, after receiving a stem cell transplant from her sister Alison, and she will be three years post-transplant on April 15.

“I call this my 'other' birthday, so I will be three,” she said. "I am so grateful to everyone who helped me, giving me more precious time with my girls.”