Lurgan murders: Sinn Fein to meet police chiefs amid concern over Natalie McNally and Shane Whitla killings

Police have said they are not investigating any links between the murders of Mr Whitla and Natalie McNally on December 18 last year

A Sinn Fein delegation will meet senior PSNI officers on Wednesday to discuss the recent murders of Natalie McNally and Shane Whitla in Lurgan.

Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd will be joined by party colleagues Sorcha McGeown and Keith Haughian.

Ms McNally (32) was killed in her home a week before Christmas. Her killer remains at large.

Mr Whitla (39) died after he was shot a number of times, including once in the back, at Lord Lurgan Park last Thursday.

The killings are not being linked, but Mr O’Dowd said they have sent shockwaves through the community.

He said: “I previously met with the detective leading the investigation into Natalie McNally’s murder about the police’s efforts to catch her killer.

“It is vitally important that if you have any piece of information relating to either of these cases, no matter how small, you should come forward.

“The more information the police receive, the sooner the killers will be put behind bars.

“We will continue to support the families of the victims and their campaign for justice.”

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the Shane Whitla case. He was arrested and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite on Tuesday.

Another man (29) arrested in connection with Mr Whitla’s murder was released on bail on Tuesday. He was arrested on Thursday, but detectives were granted an extension to detain him until midnight on Tuesday for further questioning.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have video footage to contact them via 101.

A police officer sustained injuries to his hand while attempting to scale a fence to administer emergency CPR to Mr Whitla following the shooting.