Lurgan security alert after 'object thrown at house' declared hoax

Residents have returned to their homes after a security alert in Lurgan was deemed a hoax.

Shortly after 1pm on Tuesday afternoon police received a report that a suspicious object had been discovered in the Kilyoragh Park area.

Following an examination of the object by ATO they have declared it to be a hoax.

The object has now been removed for further examination.

Chief Inspector Tim Flanigan said it is believed the object may have been thrown at a house in the area during the early hours of this morning.

A number of residents who had been evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return.

“I would wish to thank the local community in Kilvoragh Park for their patience and understanding while police worked to make the area safe particularly on Christmas Eve," Chief Inspector Flanigan said.

"Detectives are now working to establish a motive for the incident and I would appeal for anyone who was in the area of Kilvoragh Park late last night or early this morning and who noticed and unusual activity or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference 810 24/12/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."