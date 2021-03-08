Lurgan security alerts ends after object declared 'nothing untoward'

Police are at the scene of a security alert in Lurgan.

A security alert in Lurgan has ended after a suspicious object found in the area was declared "nothing untoward".

Police attended the scene in the Edward Street area after the object was discovered at a local premises.

Edward Street was closed for a period as a result of the security operation but has now reopened to traffic.

"A suspicious object which was discovered at premises in the area was examined by police and ATO and has been declared as nothing untoward," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Police would like to thank all those inconvenienced by the alert for their patience whilst officers worked to keep them safe."