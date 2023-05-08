Lurgan student (15) remembered as ‘polite and funny’ after sudden death

Tributes have been paid to a 15 year old boy who passed away suddenly on Sunday in Armagh.

Caoimhín Mallon was from Taghnevan in Lurgan and was a Year 11 pupil at St Ronan’s College in the town.

In a social media post, his school said it was “with deep sadness that the school community at St Ronan's College learn of the death of our Year 11 pupil, Caoimhín Mallon.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Caoimhin's family and friends at this sad time. St Ronan, pray for them.”

Caoimhín was a keen Gaelic football player, and he played for St Paul’s in Lurgan.

The club said it deeply regretted “the death of our player Caoimhín, loving son of Committee member Jude and member Donna and loving brother of our Secretary Dáire and Saoirse.”

“We wish to offer our deepest sympathy to the entire family circle,” it added.

Youth club YMCA Lurgan paid tribute, remembering him as “a quiet, polite and funny young man”.

The club also offered its condolences to Caoimhín’s friends and family, while saying it would be there to support young people in the community over the coming weeks.

Drumgor Detached Youth Work Project also paid tribute.

It said it was “saddened to hear the passing of young person Caoimhín Mallon.”

“When our team met Caoimhín, he was always pleasant and kind. He certainly kept our youth workers engaged with his wisdom and banter,” it continued.

“Our team will support friends and all who knew him over the coming days and weeks ahead.”

Lismore Comprehensive School offered its sympathies as well.

It said: “We would like to send our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Caoimhin and ask that God watches over them all at this sad time.”

His funeral will be from his home on Thursday at 9.15am to St. Paul’s Church in Craigavon for 10am Requiem Mass. His burial will be afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery.

His family have asked for donations to Asthma and Lung UK in lieu of flowers.

More than £1,600 has already been raised on the JustGiving page.