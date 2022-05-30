Lurgan swimmers who bridged the divide repeat ‘mission impossible’ 50 years on

Two Lurgan men who defied the odds by forging a lifelong friendship have celebrated winning Ulster swimming titles 50 years apart.

A mutual love of the water brought Turlough O’Hagan and John Irwin together in 1972 — two young boys from different community backgrounds.

At that time Northern Ireland was deeply divided as the Troubles entered some of its darkest days.

Turlough explained: “You could draw a line up Lurgan back then: one side was Protestant and the other was Catholic.

“There was very little opportunity for me as a Catholic to mix with Protestant kids. Without swimming I would never have had a chance to meet these people, including John Irwin, my best friend.”

John added: “We met at the pool when I was about seven and he would have been about nine. If it hadn’t been for swimming we’d almost certainly never have met as Lurgan was such a divided town back then.

“Swimming was all inclusive and a refreshing break from the dire times we were living in.”

Turlough and John joined the club — then YSAU Lurgan — when it was founded. YSAU and swimming clubs in general were and still are all inclusive.

There were never any issues with sectarianism as the young men forged a tight bond and along with two other local boys, formed a formidable relay team.

Five decades ago, the four intrepid young swimmers set off for the Grove baths in Belfast hoping to achieve mission impossible.

The common goal was to be the first non-Belfast team to win the Ulster men’s 4X100m medley relay. They were pitted against the mighty Leander, most of whom swam in the Commonwealth games for Northern Ireland.

The team of Robert Lappin (backstroke), Sean Quinn (breaststroke), John Irwin (butterfly) and Turlough O’Hagan (front crawl) duly succeeded in winning the gold. Robbie, Sean and Turlough were aged 16 and John 14.

John Irwin and Turlough O'Hagan

Father of three, Turlough said: “At the time Belfast teams would’ve taken the mickey out of us for being in the sticks so it was nice to prove them wrong.”

Turlough lost touch with John for a period when he departed Northern Ireland to study in Scotland, then lived in Australia for seven years where he dedicated himself to sea swimming.

It was when Turlough moved to England in the 1990s that the two men reunited; he encouraged John to revive his passion for swimming at that time.

John was 57 when he re-immersed himself swimming as he was “fed up” with suffering recurring running injuries.

“My first gala back I set an Ulster 50m butterfly record for my age group,” he said.

“Swimming is a very important part of my life and contributes very positively to my physical and mental health.”

In 1993 and 1994 Turlough was very ill, he had leukemia and required a bone morrow transplant. It was a “chaotic time” for the family and chemotherapy took its toll on his physical and mental health.

However, Turlough, saw the silver lining and was proud to be able to swim all over the world during that period through the Transplant Games.

“About a year later I was able to get back in the water and was able to gauge how I was doing health-wise by how far or how fast I was swimming. Swimming has been a godsend,” he explained.

Turlough founded Lurgan Masters around 1996 which now has 90 members.

Swimming has given the two men so much to be thankful for in terms of physical, mental and social health.

Turlough has to manage his time in the water nowadays as he can develop a chest condition with over-exertion but it makes him “appreciate it all the more”.

He said: “Swimming is a sport that allows people to compete into their 60s, 70s and beyond. At the World Master’s Championships in 2019 a new age group was added, 95+.

“Masters swimming allows swimmers to reap many positive benefits, train regularly and compete. Some find it ideal to have an event to train for, as Thomas Carlyle said ‘a man without a goal is like a ship without a rudder’.

“Of course you don’t have to compete you can simply join a masters club, swim with them and enjoy the camaraderie and health benefits.”

Fifty years after their upset victory, Turlough and John represented their club at the Ulster Masters Championship in Craigavon’s South Lake Leisure Centre last weekend — a “fantastic facility” where the pool can be converted into 50 metres.

It was a very special occasion for both men as they replicated their 1972 feat by winning a title together again and setting a new Ulster record in their age category.

“It was absolutely brilliant swimming with Turlough in the relay 50 years on. We’ve been best friends for so long. We have a similar outlook on life and share the same sense of humour,” concluded John.