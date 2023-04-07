Lurgan teen charged with child sex offences and blackmail after police search property

A teenager has been charged with a number of child sex offences and blackmail after the search of a property in Lurgan.

The 19-year-old suspect was detained by detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch who carried out the search on Friday.

He has been charged with a number of offences including two counts of blackmail, improper use of a public electronic communications network, sexual communication with a child, and possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

The teenager is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Saturday).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).