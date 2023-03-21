Lurgan trader ordered to pay £10,000 for substandard work and misleading consumers

A Lurgan trader was ordered to pay compensation for substandard work and misleading consumers on Tuesday.

The trader had initially quoted the victim £8,000 for the works, but went on to ask for another £4,500. After the victim reluctantly paid, it became apparent that the work was substandard.

He also failed to provide the victim with cancellation rights, which is a legal requirement.

Mr Damien McCaughley (35) of Castle Lane Mews, Lurgan, County Armagh, trading as T/A Ground Force Contracts Ltd pleaded guilty to five charges at Laganside Magistrates’ Court

Mr McCaughley was given a conditional discharge, suspended for two years and ordered to pay £10,000 in compensation. The compensation must be paid within six months.

The victim found Mr McCaughley’s business on an online platform which connects consumers with local tradespersons.

A report commissioned as part of the investigation concluded that the contractor’s claim for an additional £4,500 was unjustified.

John Childs of the TSS said: “This is another example of a trader carrying out substandard and overpriced work, leaving his victim with huge remedial costs.

“At a time of rising prices and the increased cost of living, it is hugely important for consumers to have confidence in local tradespeople and to receive good quality workmanship and professional services.

“My advice is to never engage traders through an online intermediary and reputable traders do not cold call. TSS remains committed to investigating those traders that take advantage of consumers and do not comply with the law.”