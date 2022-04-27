Luxury $60m yacht owned by American billionaire docks in Belfast

A luxury yacht worth $60m – with an Italian name that literally translates to ‘good life’ – has docked in Belfast on Wednesday morning.

The Bella Vita, which has arrived just outside the Odyssey arena, can sleep 12 guests with its six opulent cabin rooms and according to The Yacht Company’s website, its “detailing is classic and cleverly uses natural light to highlight the spacious interiors”.

Along with a living room and dining room larger than you would find in most houses on land, the 60-metre vessel boasts a number of bars, a jacuzzi bathtub, sit-in shower, numerous flat-screen televisions, grand piano, gym and multiple plush seating areas.

Bella Vita was initially built for Paul Fireman, the founder of global sportswear firm Reebok, and was delivered to him by its German manufacturer Lurssen in 2010.

Back then it was named Solemates (apt for the creator of a brand famous for its trainers) and went on to be sold in 2014 to George Argyros, the former US Ambassador to Spain, who named the yacht Huntress.

It is now owned by American businessman and homebuilding mogul Dwight Schar, who has a net worth of $1.9 billion and ‘swapped’ yachts with George Argyros last year.

Guests staying on Bella Vita will also have a 15-strong “world-renowned” crew on hand, and can enjoy the water on a seabob or waverunner, or make use of the on board diving gear to explore what lies beneath.

The three-deck yacht includes two 7.5m Vikal Custom tenders – which are smaller crafts that can run back and forth from the larger yacht – for travellers to explore on.

The Yacht Company further states: "Bella Vita is a beautiful classically designed 60 metre full displacement luxury yacht that reflects quality synonymous with a LÜRSSEN build which is further enhanced by Glade Johnson interiors. Her detailing is classic and cleverly uses natural light to highlight the spacious interiors. Her stately dining area ensures she is an ideal yacht for entertainment.

“Bella Vita boasts an extremely modern at anchor stabilisation system, working to increase guest comfort at anchor and on rough waters."

The vessel is powered by two Caterpillar Marine Engines. Its top speed is 15.5 knots – equivalent to almost 18 miles per hour – and its cruising speed is 12 knots, with a range of 7,000 nautical miles.