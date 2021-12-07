Lyra McKee murder: French TV production company in Paris searched and items seized

PSNI detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee have searched the offices of a television production company in Paris.

The raid was led by two French Judges, with the assistance of French police.

Lyra McKee was gunned down in April 2019 while observing a New IRA riot in Derry’s Creggan estate.

The violence was orchestrated while an MTV documentary crew was making a film about dissident republicanism.

The footage they recorded has been handed to police. Detectives believe that a camera crew from the production company in Paris was in Londonderry throughout the week of Lyra's murder.

A European Investigation Order was carefully considered, sought and granted by Belfast Crown Court and the search was later approved and supported by senior members of the French judiciary.

A number of items have been recovered for further examination.